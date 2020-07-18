App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy South Indian Bank; target of Rs 11: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on South Indian Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 11 in its research report dated July 09, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on South Indian Bank


Earnings of Rs817mn (PLe: Rs488mn) was better than expected on lower provisions and better treasury income. NII growth was muted at 10% YoY but was largely in-line with expectations, while other income was helped by better treasury income but fees were down 9% YoY/20% QoQ. Provisioning levels came off to trends levels but continued to help improvement in PCR with asset quality being marginally better. Bank moratorium remain high at 36% but SMA loan within that is quite low which displays comfort but real picture will be visible post the moratorium ends.


Outlook


We retain BUY maintaining TP of Rs11 based on 0.5x Mar-22 ABV as valuations remain undemanding.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 18, 2020 05:12 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #South Indian Bank

