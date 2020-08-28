172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-sonata-software-target-of-rs-425-globe-capital-market-5767851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 04:21 PM IST

Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 425: Globe Capital Market

Globe Capital Market is bullish on Sonata Software has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 425 in its research report dated August 27, 2020.

Globe Capital Market's report on Sonata Software


Sonata Software Limited is an information technology (IT) services and solutions company. The Company's primary segments are based on geographical areas, and include Domestic (India) and International (Rest of the world). Its secondary segment comprises business segments, products and services. It provides solutions for travel, retail and distribution, and software product companies by integrating technologies, such as Omni-channel commerce, mobility, analytics, cloud and enterprise resource planning. Its operations include software development, technical services and product marketing. It is involved in the provision of IT services and solutions to its customers, and distribution of software products in India.


Outlook
Its services include application lifecycle services, which deliver application management with facilities, such as application development and application migration; retail IT services, such as Dynamics AX retail, and technology infrastructure services.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 28, 2020 04:21 pm

tags #Buy #Globe Capital Market #Recommendations #Sonata Software

