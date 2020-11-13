PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 410: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Sonata Software has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated November 09, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Sonata Software


Sonata’s travel vertical bounced up sharply (167% q/q, but y/y down 68%) after a Q1 slump. It is likely to continue its growth trajectory, given the low base and despite renewed travel concerns. Its Q2 IT Services $39m revenue (up 5% q/q, but y/y down 19% adj) is likely to regain pace on the strong OPD/ISV pipeline and retail. Its domestic revenue growth (up 23% y/y to $71m) is also likely to persist. Swift cost optimisation in the last six months resulted in consolidated H1 EBIT of Rs1451m, down just 10% y/y (vs initial guidance of up to a 40% fall). No marked change in estimates.


Outlook


We retain our Rs410 target (14x FY22e EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 13, 2020 12:33 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Sonata Software

