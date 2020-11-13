Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 410: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Sonata Software

Sonata’s travel vertical bounced up sharply (167% q/q, but y/y down 68%) after a Q1 slump. It is likely to continue its growth trajectory, given the low base and despite renewed travel concerns. Its Q2 IT Services $39m revenue (up 5% q/q, but y/y down 19% adj) is likely to regain pace on the strong OPD/ISV pipeline and retail. Its domestic revenue growth (up 23% y/y to $71m) is also likely to persist. Swift cost optimisation in the last six months resulted in consolidated H1 EBIT of Rs1451m, down just 10% y/y (vs initial guidance of up to a 40% fall). No marked change in estimates.

Outlook

We retain our Rs410 target (14x FY22e EPS).

