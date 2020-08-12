Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sonata Software has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated August 11, 2020.
ICICI Direct's research report on Sonata Software
Sonata Software reported poor Q1FY21 results. IT service revenues in dollar terms fell 17.8% QoQ mainly due to 85.1% QoQ dip in travel vertical (mainly impacted by top client that is in travel vertical). However, IT service EBITDA margin improved 125 bps QoQ to 23.5% mainly led by lower travel cost and higher offshoring. IT service PAT declined 15% QoQ mainly due to lower other income. Domestic revenues increased 12.0% QoQ while PAT fell 30% QoQ mainly due to higher discounting. Consequently, overall revenues increased 3% QoQ to Rs 952.4 crore while PAT fell 19.0% QoQ to Rs 49.9 crore.
Outlook
Hence, we increase our EPS estimates for FY21E and FY22E, prompting us to upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 330/share.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.