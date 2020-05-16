Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 230: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Sonata Software

Sonata’s $44.4m Q4 revenue (down 5.1% q/q, up 2.1%y/y) reflects weakness in the Travel vertical, with one of the top accounts holding back 85% of the workload. The company expects revenue/profit to drop 15%/40% in H1, then gradually recover in H2. The Q4 EBIT margin (9.3%), up 119bps q/q, down 79bps y/y, reflects the revenue trajectory ahead. We trimour FY21e/FY22e and TP. Negatives seem priced in.

Outlook

We retain a Buy with an unchanged multiple (10x FY22e EPS).

