    Buy Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 939: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Somany Ceramics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 939 in its research report dated August 12, 2023.

    August 18, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
    ICICI Securities research report on Somany Ceramics

    Somany Ceramics (SOMC) reported Q1FY24 consolidated revenue growth of 4.9% YoY driven by tile vol growth of 8.1% YoY (4-year CAGR of 6.7%), while tile realisation declined 2.2 % YoY (flat QoQ). Consol EBITDA margin increased 59bps YoY (-35bps QoQ) to 8.6% primarily due to lower RM costs (down 97bps YoY, including power and fuel cost), resulting in EBITDA growth of 12.6% YoY while APAT declined 4.4% YoY (due to higher interest cost). Management stated demand conditions were subdued in Q1FY24, but there is significant improvement in July’23. It has guided for doubledigit vol growth in FY24 with EBITDA margin of 9.5-10% (due to lower gas prices and operating leverage).

    Outlook

    We tweak PAT estimates by ~1% for FY24E/FY25E and maintain BUY with a rolled-over Sep’24E TP of INR 939 (earlier: INR 896).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #Somany Ceramics
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 11:36 am

