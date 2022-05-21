 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 780: ICICI Direct

May 21, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Somany Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

Somany Ceramics (SCL) is the second largest tiles manufacturers in the domestic tiles market having ~63 MSM capacity (as of Q4) and sanitaryware, faucets capacity of 1.15 million (mn) pieces, 0.65 mn pieces respectively. SCL’s new capacity of 11 MSM (potential to generate ~Rs 250-300 crore worth of additional revenue (at full capacity) to be operational from Q1FY23.

Post steep correction (~36% in the last 3 months), we believe gas price uncertainty is largely built in. Thus, we maintain BUY. We value SCL at Rs 780/share at 22x FY24 P/E (vs. Rs 1000 at 26x, earlier) amid gas price uncertainty and as we cut margins estimates.

first published: May 21, 2022 08:49 pm
