    Buy Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 780: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Somany Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

    May 21, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Somany Ceramics


    Somany Ceramics (SCL) is the second largest tiles manufacturers in the domestic tiles market having ~63 MSM capacity (as of Q4) and sanitaryware, faucets capacity of 1.15 million (mn) pieces, 0.65 mn pieces respectively. SCL’s new capacity of 11 MSM (potential to generate ~Rs 250-300 crore worth of additional revenue (at full capacity) to be operational from Q1FY23.



    Outlook


    Post steep correction (~36% in the last 3 months), we believe gas price uncertainty is largely built in. Thus, we maintain BUY. We value SCL at Rs 780/share at 22x FY24 P/E (vs. Rs 1000 at 26x, earlier) amid gas price uncertainty and as we cut margins estimates.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Somany Ceramics
    first published: May 21, 2022 08:49 pm
