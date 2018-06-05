Buy Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 667: Cholamandalam securities

Cholamandalam securities's research report on Somany Ceramics

Net sales (incl other operating income) was down 4.9% YoY to INR 5.27bn, on a like to like basis (adj. for GST in the base quarter) revenue grew 2% YoY. During the quarter, volume grew 2% YoY to 15.92msm (Kajaria’s volume grew 5% YoY to 20.24msm) and realization was flat at INR 329/ sq. mtr. In FY18, Revenue from Sanitaryware / faucet grew 10.6% YoY to INR 1.52bn. Company has acquired 51% equity stake from their faucet vendor thereby getting an access to the faucet capacity of 0.65mn pcs. Own manufacturing volumes de-grew by 2.8% YoY to 6.5msm, JV volumes de-grew 8.7% YoY to 6.01msm and outsourced / import volumes grew by 48.9% YoY to 3.41msm. Gross margin improved by 110bps YoY to 36.2% due to change in product mix, while the EBITDA margin was flat at 8.9% on account of higher employee cost and other operating cost; Employee cost inched up 40bps YoY and other expenditures inched by 70bps YoY. EBITDA stood at INR 466.2mn down 4.7% YoY (+65.8% QoQ). Depreciation grew by 30.9% YoY to INR 82.7mn. Effective tax rate was flat at 36.3%. Adj.PAT was down 11.5% YoY to INR 247.8mn. In 4QFY18, D/E stood at 0.52X (consolidated: 0.93X) and working capital days at 74 and RoE of 12.2%. Expansion plans: Company’s subsidiary Sudha Somany Ceramics Pvt Ltd has commenced a commercial production of 3.3MSM ceramic wall tiles and company has further increased its stake in the subsidiary from 51% to 60%. Management has guided for a double digit volume growth and 50bps expansion in PBT margin.

Outlook

We are positive on the long term prospects of the company given its leadership position and execution capabilities, in addition to this, the favorable long term demand drivers such as declining interest rate cycle, normal monsoon and GST rate reduction are likely to spur demand. At CMP of INR 548, the stock is trading at 25.6XFY19E and 20.5XFY20E earnings. We maintain a BUY rating on the stock, while reducing the target price to INR 667 (earlier: INR 843) based on a target P/E of 25XFY20EPS.

