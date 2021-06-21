Buy Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 615: ICICI Direct

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

ICICI Direct's research report on Somany Ceramics

Somany Ceramics reported strong growth on a benign base (~31% decline in Q4FY20). Tiles sales volumes were up 52% YoY at 16.9 MSM with realisations up 4% YoY at Rs 293/SCM. Tiles revenues were up 57.8% YoY at Rs 491.1 crore while bathware revenues were up 58% YoY at Rs 57 crore. EBITDA, at Rs 88.9 crore, was up 5.4x YoY, driven by operating leverage and lower other costs. Margins at 15.8%, were up 12 percentage points on a depressed base. PAT was at Rs 30.3 crore. PAT would have been higher but for a write-off of investments in NCDs of Rs 18.5 crore in Srei Infra.

Outlook

Somany’s working capital management and net debt reduction (down from ~Rs 444 crore in FY20 to Rs 173 crore in FY21) has been the key positive. Given the robust demand traction, improved margins trajectory and balance sheet repair, we raise our target P/E multiple to 22x (vs. 17x). We maintain BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 615/share (earlier Rs 500/share).

