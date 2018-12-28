Buy Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Somany Ceramics

We anticipate Somany’s sales volumes will improve in H2FY19 as operational disruption such as trucker’s strike, Kerala flood, software related issues & credit control measures are behind us. Additionally, 3.5 million square metre (msm) GVT capacity addition in Andhra Pradesh will further aid volume growth for the company from FY20E. We expect Somany’s sales volume to grow 11.3% in FY20E. Furthermore, with the company taking price hikes across the product portfolio, an increase in share of value-added products, expected fall in gas prices & higher revenue contribution from high-margin bathware division, we believe EBITDA margins have bottomed out at 6.7% in Q2FY19 and could improve to 10.0% in FY20E. With an anticipated improvement in financial performance & sharp valuation discount to Kajaria (~40%), we believe currently Somany is very attractively priced.

Somany is trading at 15.8x FY20E EPS, which is at ~40% discount to Kajaria’s current valuation. In our view, the current valuation discount for Somany has widened (~15% historically) on account of its underperformance following operational disruption such as software related issues and credit control measures. Going ahead, we expect Somany’s financial performance to improve with a steady improvement in demand and sharp recovery in EBITDA margin. The improvement in financial performance should narrow down the valuation gap between Somany and Kajaria. Hence, we maintain our BUY recommendation on Somany with a target price of Rs 410/share (20x FY20E EPS).

