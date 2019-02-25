App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Somany Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated February 13, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Somany Ceramics


Somany Ceramics’ (Somany) sales volumes grew 8.0% YoY (6.2% QoQ) to 12.77 MSM in Q3FY19 despite credit control measures Topline grew 7.1% YoY to Rs 425.4 crore on account of a strong operational improvement EBITDA margin expanded 150 bps QoQ to 8.2% in Q3FY19 as the company took a price hike across product portfolio in Q3FY19 PAT grew 2x QoQ to Rs 9.2 crore (above our expectation of Rs 8.5 crore) mainly on account of higher-than-expected EBITDA margin.


Outlook


Also, the anticipated improvement in financial performance should narrow down valuation gap between Somany & Kajaria, going ahead. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating, with a target price of Rs 410/share (20x FY20E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 25, 2019 04:34 pm

