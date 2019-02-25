Buy Somany Ceramics; target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Somany Ceramics

Somany Ceramics’ (Somany) sales volumes grew 8.0% YoY (6.2% QoQ) to 12.77 MSM in Q3FY19 despite credit control measures Topline grew 7.1% YoY to Rs 425.4 crore on account of a strong operational improvement EBITDA margin expanded 150 bps QoQ to 8.2% in Q3FY19 as the company took a price hike across product portfolio in Q3FY19 PAT grew 2x QoQ to Rs 9.2 crore (above our expectation of Rs 8.5 crore) mainly on account of higher-than-expected EBITDA margin.

Outlook

Also, the anticipated improvement in financial performance should narrow down valuation gap between Somany & Kajaria, going ahead. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating, with a target price of Rs 410/share (20x FY20E EPS).

