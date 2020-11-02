Buy Solara Active Pharma Sciences; target of Rs 1371: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Solara Active Pharma Sciences

Solara has delivered its best-ever quarterly performance, with the sales and PAT staging a sturdy growth of 13% and 96% yoy respectively. The company is witnessing improved demand traction across its segment and geographies and has revised upwards its FY2021 Revenue and EBITDA growth guidance to 30%+ and 40%+ respectively. It also expects 2HFY2021 to be stronger than 1HFY21. Strong growth prospects, better earnings visibility, healthy balance sheet, and improving return ratios would support multiple expansion.

Outlook

We retain our Buy recommendation on Solara Active Pharma Sciences (Solara) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,371.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.