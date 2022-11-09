 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Solar Industries; target of Rs 4700: ICICI Direct

Nov 09, 2022

ICICI Direct is bullish on Solar Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4700 in its research report dated November 06, 2022.

Solar Industries (SIL) is the largest manufacturer of industrial explosives and explosive initiating systems in India. It has a capacity of ~330,000 MT/year. It holds reasonable market share in India of ~30% • It also leads the exports share from India, which is around 70% in industrial explosive and initiating system • It exports to 55 countries in the world and has recently expanded its manufacturing base to many African countries.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We roll over our numbers to FY25E and value the stock at Rs 4700, valuing the business at 37x FY25E earnings.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 9, 2022
