    Buy Solar Industries; target of Rs 4700: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Solar Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4700 in its research report dated November 06, 2022.

    November 09, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Solar Industries


    Solar Industries (SIL) is the largest manufacturer of industrial explosives and explosive initiating systems in India. It has a capacity of ~330,000 MT/year. It holds reasonable market share in India of ~30% • It also leads the exports share from India, which is around 70% in industrial explosive and initiating system • It exports to 55 countries in the world and has recently expanded its manufacturing base to many African countries.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We roll over our numbers to FY25E and value the stock at Rs 4700, valuing the business at 37x FY25E earnings.


    first published: Nov 9, 2022 03:08 pm