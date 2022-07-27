Buy Solar Industries; target of Rs 3390: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Solar Industries

Solar Industries (SIL) is the largest manufacturer of industrial explosives and explosive initiating systems in India. It has a capacity of ~300,000 MT/year. It holds reasonable market share in India of ~28% • It also leads the exports share from India, which is around 70% in industrial explosive and initiating system • It exports to 55 countries in the world and has recently expanded its manufacturing base to many African Countries.

Outlook

We changed our rating from HOLD to BUY on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 3390, valuing the business at 38x FY24E earnings.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Solar Industries - 260722 - ici