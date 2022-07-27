English
    Buy Solar Industries; target of Rs 3390: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Solar Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3390 in its research report dated July 26, 2022.

    July 27, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Solar Industries


    Solar Industries (SIL) is the largest manufacturer of industrial explosives and explosive initiating systems in India. It has a capacity of ~300,000 MT/year. It holds reasonable market share in India of ~28% • It also leads the exports share from India, which is around 70% in industrial explosive and initiating system • It exports to 55 countries in the world and has recently expanded its manufacturing base to many African Countries.


    Outlook


    We changed our rating from HOLD to BUY on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 3390, valuing the business at 38x FY24E earnings.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 27, 2022 03:07 pm
