Buy Solar Industries India; target of Rs 1353: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Solar Industries India

Solar Industries India Ltd (SIIL) net sales grew by 30% y-o-y and 24% q-o-q stood to INR 5753 Mn. The superior growth was led by packaged explosives (volumes/value up by 20%/18% y-o-y) . EBIDTA stood at INR 1181 Mn (est. of INR 1139 mn) which was up by 29% y-o-y and 13% q-o-q while OPM stood at 20.5% as against 20.8% Q4FY17. OPM witnessed a hit of ~187 bps q-o-q on account of higher than expected input costs. PAT stood at INR 678 Mn (est. of INR 618 mn) which was up by 21% y-o-y and 18% q-o-q. NPM stood at 11.8% as against 12.4% in Q4FY17 mainly due to higher tax rates.

Outlook

On the valuation front, At CMP of INR 1091, SIIL trades at P/E of 35.5x FY19E and 25.9x FY20E. We assign a P/E of 32X on its FY20E earnings of INR 42.3 resulting into a target price of INR 1353/share translating into an upside of 24% from CMP of INR 1091/share. We have a “BUY” rating on the stock.

