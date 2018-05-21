Buy Solar Industries India; target of Rs 1353: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Solar Industries India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1353 in its research report dated May 15, 2018.
KR Choksey's research report on Solar Industries India
Solar Industries India Ltd (SIIL) net sales grew by 30% y-o-y and 24% q-o-q stood to INR 5753 Mn. The superior growth was led by packaged explosives (volumes/value up by 20%/18% y-o-y) . EBIDTA stood at INR 1181 Mn (est. of INR 1139 mn) which was up by 29% y-o-y and 13% q-o-q while OPM stood at 20.5% as against 20.8% Q4FY17. OPM witnessed a hit of ~187 bps q-o-q on account of higher than expected input costs. PAT stood at INR 678 Mn (est. of INR 618 mn) which was up by 21% y-o-y and 18% q-o-q. NPM stood at 11.8% as against 12.4% in Q4FY17 mainly due to higher tax rates.
Outlook
On the valuation front, At CMP of INR 1091, SIIL trades at P/E of 35.5x FY19E and 25.9x FY20E. We assign a P/E of 32X on its FY20E earnings of INR 42.3 resulting into a target price of INR 1353/share translating into an upside of 24% from CMP of INR 1091/share. We have a “BUY” rating on the stock.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.