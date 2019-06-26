App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sobha; target of Rs 620: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended is bullish on Sobha has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated May 29, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Sobha


Sobha’s topline grew strongly by 81.6% YoY to Rs 1,397.8 crore led by 102.9% YoY growth in revenues from real estate division to Rs 1,017.3 crore. EBITDA margins contracted 30 bps YoY to 17.4% and were below our estimate of 20.8%. PAT grew robustly by 73.2% YoY to Rs 113.3 crore (our estimate: Rs 62.5 crore) led by strong topline growth.


Outlook


Sobha reported highest ever sales volume of 1.1 msf in Q4FY19. Bengaluru, Sobha’s key market continues to witness strong traction with one of lowest inventory overhang of 15 months. Coupled with its healthy launch pipeline and more focus on affordable housing, we expect Sobha’s sales momentum to sustain. Hence, we maintain BUY recommendation on Sobha with a revised target price of Rs 620/share. Sobha’s net D/E at 1.0x is relatively higher than its peers and remains the key monitorable for re-rating of the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 26, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sobha

