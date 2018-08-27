App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Skipper; target of Rs 184: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch is bullish on Skipper has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 184 in its research report dated August 27, 2018.

CD Equisearch's research report on Skipper


Burgeoning demand for electricity has prodded India to relentlessly expand capacities of both generation and transmission & distribution. According to industry reports India reported 5.3% growth in generation capacity, ~6% growth in transmission lines and ~12% rise in substation capacity last fiscal. Demand for power transmission projects would remain little stymied thanks to GOI's entrenched focus on last mile connectivity with schemes like Saubhagya, IPDS and DUGJY. Radical and path breaking measures such as migration to higher transmission voltages of up to 1,200 kV, high capacity power transmission corridors (HCPTCs)and new technologies for bulk power transmission are being mulled to enhance energy efficiency. By some estimates, high capacity transmission corridors comprising 765 kV AC and ±800 kV 6000 MW HVDC system along with 400 kV AC and ±500 kV/600 kV have been planned to facilitate transfer of power from remotely located generation complexes to bulk load centres.


Outlook


Weighing odds, we maintain our buy rating on the stock with revised target of Rs 184 (previous target: Rs 262) based on 13x FY20e earnings (forward peg: 1.2) over a period of 9-12 months.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 27, 2018 05:53 pm

