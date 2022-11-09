Buy SKF India; target of Rs 5215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on SKF India
SKF India is one of the leading bearing manufacturers known for its deep groove ball bearings and has a presence across the industrial & auto sector. Auto & industrial have been contributing 50% each to SKF’s topline over the years, with a slight tilt on either side depending on macros • SKF boasts a debt free balance sheet, coupled with consistent RoCE & RoICs upwards of 20%.
Outlook
We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value SKF at Rs 5215 i.e. 40x P/E on FY24E EPS.
