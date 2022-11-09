English
    Buy SKF India; target of Rs 5215: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on SKF India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5215 in its research report dated November 06, 2022.

    November 09, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST
     
     
    SKF India is one of the leading bearing manufacturers known for its deep groove ball bearings and has a presence across the industrial & auto sector. Auto & industrial have been contributing 50% each to SKF’s topline over the years, with a slight tilt on either side depending on macros • SKF boasts a debt free balance sheet, coupled with consistent RoCE & RoICs upwards of 20%.


    We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value SKF at Rs 5215 i.e. 40x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

