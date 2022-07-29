English
    Buy SKF India; target of Rs 4920: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on SKF India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4920 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    July 29, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on SKF India


    SKF India is one of the leading bearing manufacturers known for its deep groove ball bearings and has a presence across the industrial & auto sector. Auto & industrial have been contributing 50-50% to SKF’s topline over the years, with a slight tilt on either side depending on macros • SKF boasts a debt free balance sheet, coupled with consistent RoCE & RoICs upwards of 20%.


    Outlook


    We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value SKF at Rs 4920 i.e. 40x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 29, 2022 07:01 pm
