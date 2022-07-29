Buy SKF India; target of Rs 4920: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on SKF India

SKF India is one of the leading bearing manufacturers known for its deep groove ball bearings and has a presence across the industrial & auto sector. Auto & industrial have been contributing 50-50% to SKF’s topline over the years, with a slight tilt on either side depending on macros • SKF boasts a debt free balance sheet, coupled with consistent RoCE & RoICs upwards of 20%.

Outlook

We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value SKF at Rs 4920 i.e. 40x P/E on FY24E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

SKF India ( - 280722 - icici