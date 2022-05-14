 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy SKF India; target of Rs 3720: ICICI Direct

May 14, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on SKF India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3720 in its research report dated May 12, 2022.

SKF India is one of the leading bearing manufacturers known for its deep groove ball bearings and has a presence across the industrial & auto sector. Auto & industrial have been contributing 50-50% to SKF’s topline over the years, with a slight tilt on either side depending on macros • SKF boasts a debt free balance sheet, coupled with consistent RoCE & RoICs upwards of 20%.

We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value SKF at Rs 3720 i.e. 36x P/E on FY24E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 14, 2022 01:53 pm
