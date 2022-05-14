English
    Buy SKF India; target of Rs 3720: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on SKF India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3720 in its research report dated May 12, 2022.

    May 14, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on SKF India


    SKF India is one of the leading bearing manufacturers known for its deep groove ball bearings and has a presence across the industrial & auto sector. Auto & industrial have been contributing 50-50% to SKF’s topline over the years, with a slight tilt on either side depending on macros • SKF boasts a debt free balance sheet, coupled with consistent RoCE & RoICs upwards of 20%.



    Outlook


    We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value SKF at Rs 3720 i.e. 36x P/E on FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #SKF India
    first published: May 14, 2022 01:53 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.