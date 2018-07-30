App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SKF India; target of Rs 2142: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on SKF India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2142 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on SKF India


SKF India (SKF) reported Q1FY19 revenue growth of ~13% YoY (3% ahead of estimate) which was ~17% YoY, on adjusting for countervailing duty (CVD). Growth was driven by strong domestic demand in automotive (up ~22% YoY) and industrial (up ~22% YoY) while exports fell 21% YoY. EBITDA margin jumped ~133bps YoY, leading to EBITDA growth of ~24% YoY (~4% above estimate) with gross margin expansion of 72bps. OPM expansion was led by price hikes for selective customers and operating leverage. Potential growth drivers include: 1) a strong uptick in auto; 2) broad-based recovery in industrial aftermarket; and 3) recovery in industrial OEM led by improving outlook across industries (particularly wind, railways, steel, cement, etc).


Outlook


We estimate a PAT CAGR of 15% over FY18–20. Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR 2,142 (at 28x FY20E earnings).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:46 pm

