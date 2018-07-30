Buy SKF India; target of Rs 2142: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on SKF India

SKF India (SKF) reported Q1FY19 revenue growth of ~13% YoY (3% ahead of estimate) which was ~17% YoY, on adjusting for countervailing duty (CVD). Growth was driven by strong domestic demand in automotive (up ~22% YoY) and industrial (up ~22% YoY) while exports fell 21% YoY. EBITDA margin jumped ~133bps YoY, leading to EBITDA growth of ~24% YoY (~4% above estimate) with gross margin expansion of 72bps. OPM expansion was led by price hikes for selective customers and operating leverage. Potential growth drivers include: 1) a strong uptick in auto; 2) broad-based recovery in industrial aftermarket; and 3) recovery in industrial OEM led by improving outlook across industries (particularly wind, railways, steel, cement, etc).

Outlook

We estimate a PAT CAGR of 15% over FY18–20. Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR 2,142 (at 28x FY20E earnings).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.