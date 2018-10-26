Buy SKF India; target of Rs 2050: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on SKF India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2050 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.
ICICI Direct's research report on SKF India
SKF India (SKF) reported healthy Q2FY19 results that were broadly in line with our estimates. Revenues grew 12.7% YoY at Rs 766 crore. We expected revenue of Rs 769.1 crore for the quarter. EBITDA margins came in at 16% vs. 16.3% YoY. Lower margins were on account of lower gross margins and higher proportion of (low margin) traded goods during the quarter. Gross margins declined ~80 bps YoY. Traded goods as % of topline increased to 31.5% vs. 22.5% in Q2FY18. Accordingly, absolute EBITDA increased 10.5% YoY. Employee expenses grew 18.8% YoY. PAT came in at Rs 84.3 crore, up 14% YoY primarily due to higher other income and lower depreciation expenses, which grew 30% and 2% YoY respectively. SKF has approved a buyback proposal for purchase of 19 lakh shares (3.7% of total shares) at a price of Rs 2100 per share for a total aggregate amount of ~Rs 399 crore. This is the second buyback announced in last 20-24 months. In Feb 2017, SKF had announced buyback of 26 lakh shares (4.9% of total shares) at a price of Rs 1500 per share.
Outlook
For FY19E and FY20E, we expect margins headwinds to continue on account of higher input prices. Management has given a strong outlook going forward, as majority of the key industries that SKF caters to like mining, steel, cement, textiles, construction, energy, etc. are witnessing up-tick in demand. Accordingly, we expect SKF’s key segments, auto and industrial to grow at a healthy rate of 10-12% in FY19E-20E. SKF has also strong capex plans of Rs 100-150 crore in FY19E-20E (highest ever). Accordingly, we expect sales, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 11.3%, 10.9% and 8.9%, respectively, in FY18-20E. We value the company at 30x P/E on FY20E EPS of Rs 68.3 to arrive at a target price of Rs 2050/share. We maintain BUY on SKF.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.