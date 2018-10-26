Buy SKF India; target of Rs 2050: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on SKF India

SKF India (SKF) reported healthy Q2FY19 results that were broadly in line with our estimates. Revenues grew 12.7% YoY at Rs 766 crore. We expected revenue of Rs 769.1 crore for the quarter. EBITDA margins came in at 16% vs. 16.3% YoY. Lower margins were on account of lower gross margins and higher proportion of (low margin) traded goods during the quarter. Gross margins declined ~80 bps YoY. Traded goods as % of topline increased to 31.5% vs. 22.5% in Q2FY18. Accordingly, absolute EBITDA increased 10.5% YoY. Employee expenses grew 18.8% YoY. PAT came in at Rs 84.3 crore, up 14% YoY primarily due to higher other income and lower depreciation expenses, which grew 30% and 2% YoY respectively. SKF has approved a buyback proposal for purchase of 19 lakh shares (3.7% of total shares) at a price of Rs 2100 per share for a total aggregate amount of ~Rs 399 crore. This is the second buyback announced in last 20-24 months. In Feb 2017, SKF had announced buyback of 26 lakh shares (4.9% of total shares) at a price of Rs 1500 per share.

Outlook

For FY19E and FY20E, we expect margins headwinds to continue on account of higher input prices. Management has given a strong outlook going forward, as majority of the key industries that SKF caters to like mining, steel, cement, textiles, construction, energy, etc. are witnessing up-tick in demand. Accordingly, we expect SKF’s key segments, auto and industrial to grow at a healthy rate of 10-12% in FY19E-20E. SKF has also strong capex plans of Rs 100-150 crore in FY19E-20E (highest ever). Accordingly, we expect sales, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 11.3%, 10.9% and 8.9%, respectively, in FY18-20E. We value the company at 30x P/E on FY20E EPS of Rs 68.3 to arrive at a target price of Rs 2050/share. We maintain BUY on SKF.

