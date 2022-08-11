 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Siyaram Silk Mills; target of Rs 610: ICICI Direct

Aug 11, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Siyaram Silk Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 610 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Siyaram Silk Mills

Siyaram Silk Mills (SSML), a fabric and apparel manufacturer, has created a strong brand portfolio largely catering to Tier II & III towns. Siyaram’s brand portfolio consists of reputed brands like Siyaram (flagship brand), Oxemberg, MSD and J Hampstead • Over the last decade, the company has gradually expanded its fabric and garment capacities and simultaneously managed to reduce the debt/equity from 1.0x in FY12 to 0.3x in FY22.

Outlook

We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock. We value SSML at Rs 610 i.e. 11x FY24E EPS.

first published: Aug 11, 2022 05:30 pm
