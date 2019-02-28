App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Siyaram Silk Mills; target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Siyaram Silk Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated February 01, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Siyaram Silk Mills


SSML reported decent revenue growth of 13.4% YoY to Rs 446.3 crore despite market conditions remaining subdued. The fabric division grew 13% YoY to Rs 332 crore while growth in the garmenting segment grew marginally by 1.4% YoY to Rs 87 crore. Revenues from the yarn segment grew 3.4x to Rs 16 crore mainly due to commencement of production of its dyed yarn (indigo) facility Gross margins for the quarter contracted significantly by 265 bps YoY to 55.9%, mainly on account of increased proportion of products having lower margin profile (Indigo dyed yarn and higher discounted garmenting brand, ‘Mozo’). However, with positive operating leverage kicking in, EBITDA margins declined 98 bps YoY to 11.8% Substantial increase in interest cost (up 50% YoY to Rs 13.7 crore) further impacted PAT growth. Ensuing PAT declined 10.5% YoY to Rs 20.1 crore.


Outlook


We expect overall revenues to increase at 9% CAGR and PAT to grow at 11% CAGR in FY18-20E. SSML’s stock price has witnessed a significant correction of ~48% in the last 12 months, making it available at valuation of 11.6x FY20E earnings. Hence, we have a BUY recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 410 (14x FY20E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 03:47 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Siyaram Silk Mills

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.