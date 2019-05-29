App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 10:02 PM IST

Buy Siyaram Silk Mills; target of Rs 410: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Siyaram Silk Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated May 23, 2019.

Broker Research
ICICI Direct's research report on Siyaram Silk Mills


Revenues for Q4FY19 declined marginally by 1.4% YoY to Rs 587.6 crore. The market environment remained challenging with MBO’s facing glitches related to GST transition and tepid consumption demand. EBITDA
margins declined 148 bps YoY to 15.0% on account of increase in marketing spends and negative operating leverage. PAT declined 3% YoY to Rs 46.7 crore (Siyaram had reported an exceptional expense worth Rs 6 crore
in Q4FY18).


Outlook


Hence, we have a BUY recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 410 (13x FY21E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 29, 2019 10:02 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Siyaram Silk Mills

