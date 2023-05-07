English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy SIS; target of Rs 520: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on SIS recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated May 04, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 07, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on SIS

    SIS (SECIS) reported an in-line performance with revenue up 13.1% YoY and its EBITDA margin standing at 4.5%. PAT was higher at INR 931m, owing to higher ‘other income’ and the benefit on income taxes under section 80JJAA. SIS delivered healthy growth in 4QFY23 despite weak macro environment. The management commentary remained strong. Cross-selling opportunities in India Security and FM business, increase in minimum wages, and longerterm tailwinds from sector consolidation are expected to help SIS deliver 15.4% revenue CAGR (MOSLe) over FY23-25.  SIS India business is expected to deliver a strong revenue CAGR of 20%/27% in the India Security/FM business for FY23-25E. Conversely, its Australia business is expected to witness a modest 4% CAGR over the next two years.


    Outlook

    We have maintained our EPS estimates on the stable quarter. Given the multi-dimensional opportunity, we value SIS at INR520/share (38% upside), derived by assigning 8x forward EV/EBITDA multiple to International business (in line with global peers) and DCF to India business. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    SIS - 05 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #SiS
    first published: May 7, 2023 11:01 am