Buy SIS; target of Rs 520: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on SIS

SIS (SECIS) reported an in-line performance with revenue up 13.1% YoY and its EBITDA margin standing at 4.5%. PAT was higher at INR 931m, owing to higher ‘other income’ and the benefit on income taxes under section 80JJAA. SIS delivered healthy growth in 4QFY23 despite weak macro environment. The management commentary remained strong. Cross-selling opportunities in India Security and FM business, increase in minimum wages, and longerterm tailwinds from sector consolidation are expected to help SIS deliver 15.4% revenue CAGR (MOSLe) over FY23-25. SIS India business is expected to deliver a strong revenue CAGR of 20%/27% in the India Security/FM business for FY23-25E. Conversely, its Australia business is expected to witness a modest 4% CAGR over the next two years.



Outlook

We have maintained our EPS estimates on the stable quarter. Given the multi-dimensional opportunity, we value SIS at INR520/share (38% upside), derived by assigning 8x forward EV/EBITDA multiple to International business (in line with global peers) and DCF to India business. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

