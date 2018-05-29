Buy SIS India; target of Rs 1532: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on SIS India

We attended the post Q4FY18 result analyst meet organised by SIS India (SIS). The quarter’s earnings as well as the business outlook provided by the company’s top management further reaffirm our positive stance. FY18 sales of domestic security business jumped ~33% (headcount up ~15% YoY). This bolsters our thesis that SIS has the right attributes and strategy in place to sustainably outpace peers over the next four-five years. Facility management (FM) business too is ramping up rapidly, in-line with our thesis that India will be the growth engine.

However, we marginally tweak FY19/20E PAT by -1%/-3% adjusting for below EBITDA items. Maintain “Buy” with a revised TP of INR1,532 (INR1,545 earlier)

