Buy SIS India; target of Rs 1532: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on SIS India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1532 in its research report dated June 26, 2018.
Edelweiss' research report on SIS India
We recently met SIS India’s Group Managing Director Mr. Rituraj Sinha for a strategic and business update. SIS reiterated its objective of becoming the leader across business segments, but cautioned that its M&A approach is extremely selective with only strategic-fits on the radar. Furthermore, the operating strategy remains centered on improving the proprietary operational model. This is in line with our view that SIS has a best-in-class operational model in terms of efficiency. The MD said the FY18 growth momentum has continued into FY19E, which indicates that the current growth run-rate is healthy.
Outlook
We reiterate ‘BUY’ with an unchanged TP of INR1,532.
