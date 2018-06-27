Buy SIS India; target of Rs 1532: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on SIS India

We recently met SIS India’s Group Managing Director Mr. Rituraj Sinha for a strategic and business update. SIS reiterated its objective of becoming the leader across business segments, but cautioned that its M&A approach is extremely selective with only strategic-fits on the radar. Furthermore, the operating strategy remains centered on improving the proprietary operational model. This is in line with our view that SIS has a best-in-class operational model in terms of efficiency. The MD said the FY18 growth momentum has continued into FY19E, which indicates that the current growth run-rate is healthy.

We reiterate ‘BUY’ with an unchanged TP of INR1,532.

For all recommendations report, click here

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.