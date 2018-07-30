App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SIS India; target of Rs 1500: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on SIS India


SIS India (SIS) clocked robust Q1FY19 earnings with consolidated sales and EPS jumping 30% and 69% YoY, respectively. Though INR70mn one-off impact hurt domestic margin (fell to 5.0% from 6.7% in Q4FY18), management categorically termed it as non-recurring. Sales growth was robust across segments—India security, facility management (FM) and Australia up 15%, 30% and 42% YoY, respectively. This reconfirms our thesis about the sector’s structural growth trajectory and SIS’ competitive advantages to outperform the industry. The stock is down ~7% YTD (versus 12% dip in BSE Mid-cap index) indicating the strength in earnings.


Outlook


Retain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR1,500 (from INR1,532) as we marginally revise down FY19E and FY20E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:46 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #SIS India

