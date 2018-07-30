Buy SIS India; target of Rs 1500: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on SIS India

SIS India (SIS) clocked robust Q1FY19 earnings with consolidated sales and EPS jumping 30% and 69% YoY, respectively. Though INR70mn one-off impact hurt domestic margin (fell to 5.0% from 6.7% in Q4FY18), management categorically termed it as non-recurring. Sales growth was robust across segments—India security, facility management (FM) and Australia up 15%, 30% and 42% YoY, respectively. This reconfirms our thesis about the sector’s structural growth trajectory and SIS’ competitive advantages to outperform the industry. The stock is down ~7% YTD (versus 12% dip in BSE Mid-cap index) indicating the strength in earnings.

Outlook

Retain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR1,500 (from INR1,532) as we marginally revise down FY19E and FY20E EPS.

