Buy Simplex Infrastructure; target of Rs 740: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Simplex Infrastructure

Simplex Infrastructure’s (SIL) topline de-grew 1.9% YoY to | 1360.1 crore and was below our estimate of | 1478.2 crore mainly on account of some GST related issues and some operational delays on client’s front The EBITDA margin expanded robustly 160 bps YoY to 13.1% and was above our estimate of 12.5% PAT grew robustly by 68.9% YoY to | 31.1 crore (our estimate: | 36.3 crore) led by strong EBITDA margin expansion and lower effective tax rate (22.5% in Q3FY18 vs. 34.9% in Q3FY17)

Outlook

We have maintained our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised SOTP based target price of | 740. We value its EPC business at | 715/share (at 7x FY20E EV/EBITDA), oil rigs business at | 7.1/ share and BOT road projects at | 14.5/ share (at 0.8x P/BV).

