Buy Simplex Infrastructure; target of Rs 600: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Simplex Infrastructure

Revenue growth of 5% YoY was in line with estimates and is likely to improve in coming quarters. Margins witnessed a decline on YoY basis but improved significantly from Q4FY18 which was impacted by write offs. Borrowings have declined sequentially after company raised Rs 4 bn via QIP and Rs 500 mn via issue of warrants to promoters. Order inflow stood at Rs 7.4 bn for Q1FY19 with closing order book of Rs 178 bn.

Outlook

At current price of Rs 413, stock is trading at 15.7x P/E and 10.3x on P/E and 6.7x and 6.2x EV/EBITDA on FY19 and FY20 estimates respectively. We maintain our estimates and price target of Rs 600 based on 15x FY20 estimates. Due to sharp growth expected in revenues going forward coupled with stable margins, we expect healthy growth in net profits. Cash flows are likely to improve from FY19 onwards. We maintain BUY on Simplex Infrastructure.

