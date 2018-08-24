App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Simplex Infrastructure; target of Rs 600: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Simplex Infrastructure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated August 21, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Simplex Infrastructure


Revenue growth of 5% YoY was in line with estimates and is likely to improve in coming quarters. Margins witnessed a decline on YoY basis but improved significantly from Q4FY18 which was impacted by write offs. Borrowings have declined sequentially after company raised Rs 4 bn via QIP and Rs 500 mn via issue of warrants to promoters. Order inflow stood at Rs 7.4 bn for Q1FY19 with closing order book of Rs 178 bn.


Outlook


At current price of Rs 413, stock is trading at 15.7x P/E and 10.3x on P/E and 6.7x and 6.2x EV/EBITDA on FY19 and FY20 estimates respectively. We maintain our estimates and price target of Rs 600 based on 15x FY20 estimates. Due to sharp growth expected in revenues going forward coupled with stable margins, we expect healthy growth in net profits. Cash flows are likely to improve from FY19 onwards. We maintain BUY on Simplex Infrastructure.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 24, 2018 05:22 pm

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #Recommendations #Simplex Infrastructure

