Buy Siemens; target of Rs 3040: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Siemens

Siemens Ltd (Siemens) is a leader in technology solutions for smart, intelligent, building technologies, mobility, digital industries and power T&D. It operates mainly in five key segments including energy/gas & power (34%), smart infrastructure (33%), digital industries (22%), mobility (7%) • Well placed to gain from the overall energy market transformation from electrification to automation and digitization.



Outlook

We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Siemens at Rs 3040 on an SoTP basis.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TCI Express - 050822 - ici