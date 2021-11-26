MARKET NEWS

Buy Siemens; target of Rs 2550: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Siemens recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2550 in its research report dated November 25, 2021.

November 26, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Siemens


Siemens Ltd (Siemens) is a leader in technology solutions for smart, intelligent, building technologies, mobility, digital industries and power T&D. It operates mainly in five key segments including energy/gas & power (34%), smart infrastructure (33%), digital industries (22%), mobility (7%) • Well placed to gain from the overall energy market transformation from electrification to automation & digitization.



Outlook


We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Siemens at Rs 2550 on an SoTP basis.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Siemens
first published: Nov 26, 2021 11:21 am

