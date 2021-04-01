Buy Siemens; target of Rs 2210: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Siemens

Siemens Ltd (Siemens) is a leader in technology solutions for smart, intelligent, sustainable cities, building technologies, mobility and power transmission & distribution (T&D). Siemens operates mainly in five key business verticals like energy/gas & power (40%), smart infrastructure (27%), digital industries (19%), mobility (9%), portfolio of companies (4%). Key products include transformers, turbines, medium/low voltage switchgears, motors, mechanical drives and railway electrification equipment & control systems. Siemens’s product portfolio, debt free status, highly underpenetrated market, strong global parentage (Siemens AG) augur well.

Outlook

We value Siemens at Rs 2210/share with a BUY rating, implying multiple of 49x on FY23E EPS for core business and adding recently acquired C&S business valuing at 1.7x on FY23E sales.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More