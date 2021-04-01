English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Siemens; target of Rs 2210: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Siemens has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2210 in its research report dated March 31, 2021.

Broker Research
April 01, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Siemens


Siemens Ltd (Siemens) is a leader in technology solutions for smart, intelligent, sustainable cities, building technologies, mobility and power transmission & distribution (T&D). Siemens operates mainly in five key business verticals like energy/gas & power (40%), smart infrastructure (27%), digital industries (19%), mobility (9%), portfolio of companies (4%). Key products include transformers, turbines, medium/low voltage switchgears, motors, mechanical drives and railway electrification equipment & control systems. Siemens’s product portfolio, debt free status, highly underpenetrated market, strong global parentage (Siemens AG) augur well.


Outlook


We value Siemens at Rs 2210/share with a BUY rating, implying multiple of 49x on FY23E EPS for core business and adding recently acquired C&S business valuing at 1.7x on FY23E sales.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Siemens
first published: Apr 1, 2021 02:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.