App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sical Logistics, target Rs 203: Dinesh Rohira

We have a buy recommendation for Sical Logistics which is currently trading at Rs. 188.25

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dinesh Rohira

5nance.com

Sical Logistics formed a reversal trend favoring upward momentum after consolidating on multiple price level from Rs 232-194 towards Rs 163 levels in the last six months.

Although it remained flat during an early trade of the week, it gained strong momentum towards the weekend to close above 200-days EMA placed at Rs 182 levels.

It also witnessed a substantial support from volume buildup as compared to average level. The positive breakout on the weekly basis aided the scrip to form a strong bullish candlestick pattern indicating a sustained trend at the current level.

The weekly RSI trend registered an upward momentum at 64 suggesting a buying regime along with MACD trading on a bullish momentum.

The scrip has a support at Rs 164 levels and medium-term resistance level at Rs 216. We have a buy recommendation for Sical Logistics which is currently trading at Rs. 188.25

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 10:42 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.