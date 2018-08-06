Buy Sical Logistics, target Rs 203: Dinesh Rohira

5nance.com

Sical Logistics formed a reversal trend favoring upward momentum after consolidating on multiple price level from Rs 232-194 towards Rs 163 levels in the last six months.

Although it remained flat during an early trade of the week, it gained strong momentum towards the weekend to close above 200-days EMA placed at Rs 182 levels.

It also witnessed a substantial support from volume buildup as compared to average level. The positive breakout on the weekly basis aided the scrip to form a strong bullish candlestick pattern indicating a sustained trend at the current level.

The weekly RSI trend registered an upward momentum at 64 suggesting a buying regime along with MACD trading on a bullish momentum.

The scrip has a support at Rs 164 levels and medium-term resistance level at Rs 216. We have a buy recommendation for Sical Logistics which is currently trading at Rs. 188.25

