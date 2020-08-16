Buy Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 945: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Shriram Transport Finance

Shriram Transport Finance (SHTF)'s 1QFY21 PAT halved to INR3.2b (6% miss). While growth was muted, collection efficiency improved MoM. SHTF also cut opex by 30% QoQ. Collection efficiency, in terms of the number of customers/value, improved drastically to 73%/53% in Jul'20 from 52%/30% in May'20. Despite this, the company took additional INR9.6b COVID-19 provisions, taking the total COVID-19 provision buffer to INR18.7b (i.e., 1.8% of loans).

Outlook

We modestly increase FY21 estimates to factor higher AUM and lower opex. Our credit cost estimate of 3.5% for FY21 remains unchanged. Buy, with TP of INR945 at 1x PBV FY22E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.