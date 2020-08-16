Buy Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 945: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Shriram Transport Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 945 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on Shriram Transport Finance
Shriram Transport Finance (SHTF)'s 1QFY21 PAT halved to INR3.2b (6% miss). While growth was muted, collection efficiency improved MoM. SHTF also cut opex by 30% QoQ. Collection efficiency, in terms of the number of customers/value, improved drastically to 73%/53% in Jul'20 from 52%/30% in May'20. Despite this, the company took additional INR9.6b COVID-19 provisions, taking the total COVID-19 provision buffer to INR18.7b (i.e., 1.8% of loans).
Outlook
We modestly increase FY21 estimates to factor higher AUM and lower opex. Our credit cost estimate of 3.5% for FY21 remains unchanged. Buy, with TP of INR945 at 1x PBV FY22E.
