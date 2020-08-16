172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-shriram-transport-finance-target-of-rs-945-motilal-oswal-5708961.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 945: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Shriram Transport Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 945 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Shriram Transport Finance


Shriram Transport Finance (SHTF)'s 1QFY21 PAT halved to INR3.2b (6% miss). While growth was muted, collection efficiency improved MoM. SHTF also cut opex by 30% QoQ. Collection efficiency, in terms of the number of customers/value, improved drastically to 73%/53% in Jul'20 from 52%/30% in May'20. Despite this, the company took additional INR9.6b COVID-19 provisions, taking the total COVID-19 provision buffer to INR18.7b (i.e., 1.8% of loans).



Outlook


We modestly increase FY21 estimates to factor higher AUM and lower opex. Our credit cost estimate of 3.5% for FY21 remains unchanged. Buy, with TP of INR945 at 1x PBV FY22E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 09:07 am

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Shriram Transport Finance

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.