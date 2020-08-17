Buy Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 792: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Shriram Transport Finance

We continue to like SHTF during recent uncertain times as it is backed by a superior provision coverage of ~38.5%, Covid-19-related buffer provisions of Rs18.7bn (~1.7% of AUM) and Tier-I adequacy of ~20% (post Rs15bn rights issue). It has a unique customer base with a moat. Demand for used vehicles is likely to remain benign amid the slowdown. During Q1FY21, disbursements declined ~92% YoY (-90.9% qoq), whereas AUM grew by ~5.1% yoy (+1.8% qoq) to Rs1117.5bn. SHTF reported a sharp surge in provisions of ~89.7% yoy (-5.7% qoq) to Rs10.6bn, including Covid-19-specific provisions of Rs9.6bn. On the liquidity front, it is well placed with a cash balance of Rs73bn. SHTF managed to maintain its momentum in recoveries (part payments). On customer count terms, the company has collected from 84% of the borrowers in March, 23% in April, 52% in May, 71% in June and 73% in July. In value terms, collection efficiency remains at ~50-55%. We expect collection momentum to improve further.

Outlook

We maintain our estimates unchanged, however, incorporate the rights issue of Rs15bn into our estimates and roll forward our TP to Sept’22E. We maintain Buy (OW in EAP) with a revised TP of Rs792 (Rs730 earlier), corresponding to ~1x P/adjusted book Sept’22E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.