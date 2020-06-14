App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 679: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Shriram Transport Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 679 in its research report dated June 10, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Shriram Transport Finance


On operational front, SHTF delivered on expected lines, with the overall AUM growing at 5% yoy (+0.8% qoq) to Rs1097.5bn. Disbursements declined by 9.1% YoY (4.7% qoq) amid Covid-19 lockdowns, impacting the second half of March'20. Share of Used Vehicle in the total AUM has inched up to ~85.6% against 85% last quarter and ~83.3% last year.Net interest income remained flat on a yoy basis to Rs19.2bn, however, margins witnessed a sharp dip at ~676bps against ~714bps last quarter due to an elevated cost of funds during the quarter.



Outlook


Earnings conference call is scheduled on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 8am IST, dial in number would be +91 22 6280 1216. The stock is trading at 0.7x FY22E P/Adjusted BV and 5.1x FY22E P/E. We have a Buy rating on the stock, with a TP of Rs679.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 14, 2020 03:08 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Shriram Transport Finance

COVID-19 treatment | Check advisory from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Centre, Delhi govt to fight COVID-19 together: CM Kejriwal after meeting with Amit Shah

COVID-19 crisis | Delhi to double number of testing in two days, triple in six

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

