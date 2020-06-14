Buy Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 679: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Shriram Transport Finance

On operational front, SHTF delivered on expected lines, with the overall AUM growing at 5% yoy (+0.8% qoq) to Rs1097.5bn. Disbursements declined by 9.1% YoY (4.7% qoq) amid Covid-19 lockdowns, impacting the second half of March'20. Share of Used Vehicle in the total AUM has inched up to ~85.6% against 85% last quarter and ~83.3% last year.Net interest income remained flat on a yoy basis to Rs19.2bn, however, margins witnessed a sharp dip at ~676bps against ~714bps last quarter due to an elevated cost of funds during the quarter.

Outlook

Earnings conference call is scheduled on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 8am IST, dial in number would be +91 22 6280 1216. The stock is trading at 0.7x FY22E P/Adjusted BV and 5.1x FY22E P/E. We have a Buy rating on the stock, with a TP of Rs679.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.