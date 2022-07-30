Buy Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 1690: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shriram Transport Finance

PAT declined by 11% QoQ to INR9.65b (in line) in 1QFY23, driven by a sequentially higher credit costs of ~2.5% and a NIM decline of ~20bp QoQ. Price hikes in both New and Used CVs (led by the shift to BS-VI emission standards and higher steel prices) has continued to feed into higher ticket sizes and are aiding disbursements, which grew 31% YoY to ~INR117b. SHTF’s customers and products operate in a benign competitive landscape. It has the pricing power to pass on the higher incremental cost of borrowings to its customers. We estimate a compression of ~20bp in NIM over the next two years.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,690 per share (based on 1.4x FY24E BVPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Shriram Transport Finance - 290722 - moti