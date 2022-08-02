Buy Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 1610: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Shriram Transport Finance

Shriram Transport (SHTF) reported Q1 earnings of ~Rs9.7bn (-11% qoq/+468% yoy), with core operating profit coming broadly in line with our estimates. Disbursements for the quarter stood at ~Rs167bn (-2% qoq/+31% yoy) in a seasonally weak quarter. This was driven by a ~2% sequential decline in used vehicle disbursements and ~4% qoq decline in the new vehicles segment. As a result, overall, AUM grew by 3% qoq/10% yoy to ~Rs1,307bn, led by sequential growth in M&LCV (+5%) and PVs (+5%). In terms of AUM mix, higher-yielding used vehicle segment remained flat qoq. Calculated NIMs declined by 14bps qoq due to higher CoFs. Incrementally, CoFs for bonds and blended CoFs rose by 50bps and 15bps, respectively, during Q1. SHTF plans to bring liquidity levels down from ~Rs180bn currently to three-month levels of ~Rs80bn. Cost-to-income ratio rose by 19bps qoq to ~21.5%, resulting in pre-provision operating profit of ~Rs21bn remaining flat qoq and growing 26% yoy. Credit costs for the quarter rose by 8bps qoq to 2.5%. GS3 and NS3 were 7% (Q4:7.1%) and 3.5% (Q4: 3.7%), respectively. Management overlay provisions created on account of COVID-19 stood at Rs18.4bn (Q4: Rs20.5bn), having utilized ~Rs2.2bn during the quarter for write-offs. Restructured book as of June 2022 stood at ~Rs8bn (0.6% of AUM) vs. ~Rs8.5bn (0.7% of AUM) as of March 2022. SHTF, a leader in pre-owned CV segment financing, accounts for over 25% of the CV market. The company’s growth, risk profile, and return potential are tightly connected to this segment. SHTF’s merger with SCUF – a company with higher RoA than SHTF – will add additional profitable growth drivers to an otherwise uni-segment business. It will not only improve the credit rating profile of the business but also create a more diversified play on the broader below-prime segment in India. Staff cross-pollination being underway and positive management commentary give us confidence about a successful merger execution.



Outlook

We roll over our forecasts to Sep’23E and retain our Buy rating with Sep’23E TP of Rs1,610 (earlier Rs1,490), using the excess return on equity (ERE) method for FY23-24E RoE of ~14%, implying 1.2x Sep’24E BVPS. Key downside risks: Merger integration risk and overhang of stake sale by investors.

