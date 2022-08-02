English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 1610: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Shriram Transport Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1610 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 02, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Shriram Transport Finance


    Shriram Transport (SHTF) reported Q1 earnings of ~Rs9.7bn (-11% qoq/+468% yoy), with core operating profit coming broadly in line with our estimates. Disbursements for the quarter stood at ~Rs167bn (-2% qoq/+31% yoy) in a seasonally weak quarter. This was driven by a ~2% sequential decline in used vehicle disbursements and ~4% qoq decline in the new vehicles segment. As a result, overall, AUM grew by 3% qoq/10% yoy to ~Rs1,307bn, led by sequential growth in M&LCV (+5%) and PVs (+5%). In terms of AUM mix, higher-yielding used vehicle segment remained flat qoq. Calculated NIMs declined by 14bps qoq due to higher CoFs. Incrementally, CoFs for bonds and blended CoFs rose by 50bps and 15bps, respectively, during Q1. SHTF plans to bring liquidity levels down from ~Rs180bn currently to three-month levels of ~Rs80bn. Cost-to-income ratio rose by 19bps qoq to ~21.5%, resulting in pre-provision operating profit of ~Rs21bn remaining flat qoq and growing 26% yoy. Credit costs for the quarter rose by 8bps qoq to 2.5%. GS3 and NS3 were 7% (Q4:7.1%) and 3.5% (Q4: 3.7%), respectively. Management overlay provisions created on account of COVID-19 stood at Rs18.4bn (Q4: Rs20.5bn), having utilized ~Rs2.2bn during the quarter for write-offs. Restructured book as of June 2022 stood at ~Rs8bn (0.6% of AUM) vs. ~Rs8.5bn (0.7% of AUM) as of March 2022. SHTF, a leader in pre-owned CV segment financing, accounts for over 25% of the CV market. The company’s growth, risk profile, and return potential are tightly connected to this segment. SHTF’s merger with SCUF – a company with higher RoA than SHTF – will add additional profitable growth drivers to an otherwise uni-segment business. It will not only improve the credit rating profile of the business but also create a more diversified play on the broader below-prime segment in India. Staff cross-pollination being underway and positive management commentary give us confidence about a successful merger execution.



    Outlook


    We roll over our forecasts to Sep’23E and retain our Buy rating with Sep’23E TP of Rs1,610 (earlier Rs1,490), using the excess return on equity (ERE) method for FY23-24E RoE of ~14%, implying 1.2x Sep’24E BVPS. Key downside risks: Merger integration risk and overhang of stake sale by investors.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Shriram Transport Finance -010822 - emkay

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Shriram Transport Finance
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 05:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.