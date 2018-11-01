App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 1544: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Shriram Transport Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1544 in its research report dated October 26, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Shriram Transport Finance


SHTF’s stellar show continued into 2Q. AUM growth of ~21% was healthy and broad based. NIMs rose led by combination of rising yields and a drop in the CoF. Opex growth (26%) was controlled despite the capacity expansion (+266 branches and 3951 employees over the last 1-yr). Flattish Gross Stage III and a ~1% sequential drop in Net Stage III are indicative of stable asset quality. SHTF proactively provided Rs 600mn towards the Kerala floods.


Outlook


We have also factored in higher provisioning costs, this will provide an upside risk to our earnings’ estimate. Despite this, our RoAAs improve 59bps to 2.51% over FY18-21E. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 1,544 (2.0xSept-20 ABV of Rs 772).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 1, 2018 04:41 pm

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

