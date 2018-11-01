Buy Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 1544: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Shriram Transport Finance

SHTF’s stellar show continued into 2Q. AUM growth of ~21% was healthy and broad based. NIMs rose led by combination of rising yields and a drop in the CoF. Opex growth (26%) was controlled despite the capacity expansion (+266 branches and 3951 employees over the last 1-yr). Flattish Gross Stage III and a ~1% sequential drop in Net Stage III are indicative of stable asset quality. SHTF proactively provided Rs 600mn towards the Kerala floods.

Outlook

We have also factored in higher provisioning costs, this will provide an upside risk to our earnings’ estimate. Despite this, our RoAAs improve 59bps to 2.51% over FY18-21E. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 1,544 (2.0xSept-20 ABV of Rs 772).

