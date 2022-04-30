English
    Buy Shriram Transport Finance; target of Rs 1500: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Shriram Transport Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    April 30, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Shriram Transport Finance


    SHTF earnings were buoyed by interest income write-back of ~INR1.1b and tax reversal of INR820m, which resulted in a lower effective rate. Momentum in disbursements has been strong, aided by a 20-35% increase in used CV prices across categories over the last one year. Asset quality improvement was impressive, with GS3 declining 130bp QoQ to 7.1%. The same was largely driven by write-offs, which were elevated at INR14.7b, relative to the run-rate of INR4-5b over the last six quarters. In the backdrop of the announced merger, the management will work on product integration over the next two quarters and securing all necessary approvals. Technical reasons (of a potential supply overhang after the merger) aside, the merged entity will emerge stronger than the respective standalone businesses.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,500 per share (based on 1.3x FY24E BVPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 30, 2022 09:54 pm
