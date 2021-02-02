Buy Shriram Transport Finance Company; target of Rs 1455: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Shriram Transport Finance Company

Our preference for SHTF during current uncertain times is backed by their unique customer base with a moat and certainty in demand for used vehicle. SHTF has reported robust growth in disbursements to Rs125.3bn (+94% qoq, +9.9% yoy), which is ~60% higher than our and Street estimates. The company reported a PAT of Rs7.27bn, aided by improving margins (calc. NIMs of ~761bps), consistency in operating leverage (C/I ratio at ~23.4%) and steady credit costs (~236bps). Provision coverage improved further to ~41.2% with proforma GNPAs declining to 7.11% from 7.26% during last quarter. Covid-specific provisions were maintained at Rs25.1bn, built in through elevated loss given defaults assumptions across buckets. SHTF saw further improvement in collection efficiency to ~104% in Dec’20 from ~95% in Sept’20. Restructured loans stand at Rs3.1bn (~0.3% of AUM) but may rise up to ~3% of portfolio.

Outlook

We raise our FY22/23E earnings by ~26.2%/23.3%. SHTF remains one of the top picks from our NBFC coverage. We maintain our Buy rating (OW in EAP) on the stock with a revised TP of Rs1,455 (Rs800 earlier), corresponding to 1.4x P/Adj Book for FY23E.

