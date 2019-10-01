Buy Shriram Transport, Dishman Pharma: Pritesh Mehta

According Pritesh Mehta of IIFL, one may buy Shriram Transport Finance Corporation with a target of Rs 640.
Pritesh Mehta of IIFL told CNBC-TV18, "Buy Shriram Transport Finance Corporation. On the daily charts the stock has given a breakout from a large triangle pattern. Also we can see the stock has been a structure of higher highs and higher lows. I believe the momentum is going to continue above Rs 620, so buy for a target of Rs 640."He further added, "Our second recommendation is a buy on Dishman Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals. This stock had a dream run in October and early November. It rallied from Rs 50 to Rs 80 levels and thereafter it has been consolidating between Rs 80 and Rs 90. This kind of consolidation at the top tells us that the interest is still strong despite recent run up. So I am expecting the stock which is trading at the lower end of its trading range to make a comeback towards Rs 90 levels. So buy at current levels for a target of Rs 88."
First Published on Dec 17, 2013 03:21 pm