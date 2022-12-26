Buy Shriram Finance; target of Rs 1700: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Shriram Finance

Birth of a diversified retail consumer play: The lending business of the Shriram Group, re-christened ‘Shriram Finance’ (SHFL), post the merger of Shriram Transport Finance (SHTF) and Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF), was listed on the exchanges with effect from 20 December, 2022. SHFL is a diversified, retail-financing play, with AUM of ~Rs1.7Tn and presence across the lower-than-prime lending spectrum, spanning across CV/CE and two-wheeler financing, small-business finance, gold loans and the fast-growing affordable-housing business (housed within its HFC subsidiary, Shriram Housing Finance - SHFC). We estimate SHFL’s AUM to grow at 14-15% over FY22-25E, driven by two factors: 1) Vehicle Finance, which constitutes two-thirds of the portfolio, is expected to benefit from the current CV upcycle; 2) Improved cross-sell opportunities for the erstwhile SCUF products over the much-enlarged SHFL distribution network.

Outlook

We have a BUY rating on the stock, with a rolled over Dec-23E TP of Rs1,700 (earlier Rs1,610), arrived at using the sum-of-the-parts methodology, valuing: i) Shriram Finance (standalone) at Rs1,600/share using the excess return on equity (ERE) method, which implies a Dec-24E P/BVPS of 1.24x; ii) Shriram Housing Finance at Rs101/share, assigning a multiple of 2.6x to the Dec-24E BVPS. Key risks to our estimates: challenges in integration of product lines/culture across businesses.

